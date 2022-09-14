Seven Ekurhuleni metro police officers in court for murder

Seven Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officials appeared at the Tsakane magistrate’s court on Wednesday to answer to charges of murder.

The officers – Laurens Daniel Venter, Nkululeko Walter Mtetwa, Daniel Eric van Wyk, Gideon Johannes Myburg, Justin Sibusiso Ncube, Thamodhran Pillay, and Eugene Phillip Raubenheimer – face charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to course grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice.

According to Lumka Mahanjana, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, it is alleged that on September 8, the officials raided a house belonging to one of the complainants in the matter. During the raid, two males aged 19 and 29, respectively, were shot and killed.

“The [metro] officers handed themselves over to the police and they were arrested on the 10th and 11th of September 2022. Raubenheimer has a pending case of malicious damage to property and theft, and he will be appearing at the Boksburg magistrate’s court on 23 September 2022. The state intends to oppose bail in the matter.”

