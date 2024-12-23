Seven Hyundai minibus passengers die as it overturns on N3

Seven people died instantly at the scene when a Hyundai H1 minibus that they were travelling in overturned on the N3 toll road between Villiers and Heidelburg in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two people sustained serious injuries, while three more occupants were slightly injured. Heidelburg is near the Mpumalanga border with Gauteng.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Frankfort Hospital in the Free State. All the deceased were passengers. Indications are that the kombi was travelling from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal.

Cause of accident being investigated

The cause of the crash remains unclear at the moment. However, the investigation is already underway.

Reacting to the crash, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, has again urged motorists to use the road with great caution at all times.

He added that they must always adjust their driving in accordance with prevailing conditions on the road. This is especially at night when visibility is reduced.

“It is deeply saddening to see such an abrupt end to other people’s lives. This happens when they were supposed to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones. All road users must always prioritise their lives and that of others by being extremely cautious,” added the MEC.

He also wished those who were injured a speedy recovery.

Joburg incident

Meanwhile, a motorist was robbed and murdered on the M1 North near Xavier Road in Johannesburg south.

The driver was forced to stop after his car hit a log on the freeway in the early hours of Sun day morning (December 22).

Local authorities have opened an inquest and are still investigating.

Traffic disruption, congestions continue

Traffic disruptions, congestion and delays are continuing on the N3 Toll Route between Grootvlei in Mpumalanga and Villiers in the Free State.

Recovery is underway at both the taxi crash (near Vaaldraai Interchange at N3-10 13.0 S and truck crash scenes (south of Wilge Plaza at N3-9 59.4N).

Southbound traffic continues to be diverted via the Grootvlei Interchange (I/C 28) while recovery is underway at the taxi crash scene; and traffic is being stacked at the truck crash scene while the recovery teams are doing their utmost to restore mobility as soon as possible.

