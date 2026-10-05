Shadrack Sibiya’s disciplinary hearing on ice after urgent court application

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya’s disciplinary hearing has been put on hold following his urgent court application seeking to postpone the proceedings.

Sibiya, who is currently being held at the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max correctional centre, was due to face a South African Police Service (SAPS) disciplinary hearing on Monday over allegations of misconduct and corruption linked to evidence heard at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

His legal team is challenging the timing of the disciplinary process while Sibiya remains in custody and prepares for his ongoing criminal case and bail application. He is in custody following his arrest on charges of grooming a 16-year-old and raping an 18-year-old, and his bail application in this matter was postponed on Friday, and scheduled to resume on Wednesday, October 7.

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Sibiya’s lawyer, Estelle Killian, told the court during court proceedings on Friday that the defence intended to apply for a postponement of the disciplinary hearing.

“Pertaining to the disciplinary hearing, there is an application being prepared to seek a postponement on Monday. As far as Sibiya is concerned, he is not in a position to proceed with the hearing. In the event of the application decline, there will be an urgent application to the Labour Court for a directive.”

Sibiya has been accused of having links to figures in the criminal underworld, including alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. He has disputed the allegations.

The disciplinary allegations also relate to Sibiya’s handling of the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team and the removal of case dockets, which came under scrutiny during his testimony before the commission.

The Madlanga Commission recommended that disciplinary action be taken against Sibiya and Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

The disciplinary proceedings are separate from the criminal case Sibiya is facing in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court. He has denied the criminal allegations against him.

ALSO READ: Sibiya asks for key to his C-Max cell, so he can take a walk, bail hearing postponed

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