Former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya could face trial on his rape matter in the High Court, with the state considering transferring his case as investigations into other serious criminal charges against him continue.

This was shared by the state to the court, as Sibiya appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

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Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe postponed the matter to February 9, 2027, for further investigations.

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The state prosecutor advocate Velile Makasana told the court that it was still awaiting a digital forensic investigation report relating to approximately four devices seized during the investigation. It also needs to complete the reconstruction of the crime scene and compile a photographic album.

According to Makasana, the case will potentially move to the High Court once the outstanding investigations and preparations have been completed.

Arrest and charges

Sibiya was arrested on September 21, 2026, at The Grand Club in Rivonia, Sandton, by members of the Commission’s Recommendations Task Team, which is investigating matters arising from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

He faces five charges, including rape, human trafficking, promoting the sexual grooming of a child and two counts of sexual grooming of a child.

READ: Shadrack Sibiya’s bail denied due to witness tampering fears

The state alleges that Sibiya raped an 18-year-old woman at a Sandton hotel in May 2026 and sexually groomed a 16-year-old girl between July and August that year.

He was denied bail by Mkhasibe on October 20 after the magistrate found that his release could create a risk of witness interference and evidence tampering.

Sibiya has denied the allegations.

Defence wants clarity on trial venue

Sibiya’s lawyer, Advocate Estelle Killian SC, agreed to the postponement but emphasised that the agreement was reached on the understanding that the case would be escalated to another court.

“The understanding is as follows: this matter will not proceed in this court. It will be escalated to another court,” Killian told the court.

ALSO READ: Sibiya’s alleged victims tell court they’re living in fear

She said the extended postponement should give the state sufficient time to complete its investigations and provide the defence with the outstanding disclosure needed to prepare for trial.

“If we are here on the ninth of February, the state must, at the utmost, do disclosure for us and arrange for us for trial,” she said.

Killian said if the state intended transferring the matter to the High Court, the process should begin as soon as possible.

“If we are going to be transferred to the High Court, that process starts as soon as possible,” she said.

Resigned from police service

The criminal proceedings have unfolded alongside disciplinary action against Sibiya within the police service.

On October 12, he resigned from the South African Police Service (SAPS) after disciplinary proceedings against him had commenced.

His legal representative tendered the resignation during the disciplinary hearing, resulting in the immediate termination of his employment.

The SAPS classified his departure as a dishonourable discharge because he resigned while facing an ongoing disciplinary case.

Sibiya remains in custody.

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