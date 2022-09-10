Shwashwi: Art of Superwomen, Isuzu made us feel like queens

Let’s forget a bit about the SAMAs blues. Isuzu treated us like queens this week, in fact they set the bar so high that from now on I will only attend high-class events unless I’m broke and it is a mampara week. I’m tired of mingling with basic people.

The founder of Art of Superwoman, mom and wife, Olwethu Leshabane has partnered with car brand Isuzu. They hosted phenomenal South African women at Nirox Sculpture Park and Farmhouse 58 for a day of pampering and empowerment.

The women were selected randomly by mentees who believe they are an inspiration. They spent an hour on the road in an Izuzu D-Max where they got to bond and share pearls of wisdom. Former Banyana Banyana captain Portia Modise shared her moving story about the politics of the soccer industry. I can safely say she is my favourite lesbian at the moment. Speaking of lesbians, I’m told that Zizo Tshwete is over-friendly with lesbians lately.

Businesswomen Sibu Mabena was present and spoke about her success. Liver transplant survivor, living with lymphedema and influencer Mimo Mokgosi drove with the mentees, sharing how she got a second chance at life after her transplant.

That mentee must be traumatised. The ladies were treated to a farmhouse lunch and a hike up the waterfalls at the Cradle of Humankind, and some bubbly while watching the sunset.

