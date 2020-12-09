Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – Celebrity drought left me a bit disappointed

By Kuli Roberts

Johannesburg – Your favourite gossiper had a dry week but after continuously listening to the banging hit song titled Moto by one of my favourite Durban artists, Bhar, featuring Mampintsha and babes Wodumo, I decided to get into my car and cruise the streets.

Bhar had a quiet spell in recent years.

However, I am happy he has bounced back with a banging hit song.

I like it when hunks come back.

Going back to the streets, if there’s anything I learnt from this industry is that nothing stays the same. Many celeb relationships and marriages that hogged social media streets are now no more.

Watch:

I am itching to tell you about one prominent couple that we all thought was happy and prospering but hate each other, but I want to keep that for next week.

Speaking of dead marriages, we hope actress Mbali Mlotshwa has finally accepted the court verdict.

We also hope her mom, who was her marriage candle holder, will stop harassing journalists.

When Mbali was flying in private jets, yours and her nose was up in the air.

Girl, in science there’s something called gravity, it pulls everything down.

Enough about petty issues.

Sjava threw a party. I can’t remember what was happening between launching his much-anticipated album or celebrating his birthday.

For gossip’s sake, I drove all the way to Midrand, risking my life, only to be disappointed.

The launch was held at some venue that looked like a warehouse.

I am still traumatised and cannot even remember the name of the venue.

Though the set-up was nice, Sjava was not generous with booze.

We were given two options between red wine and French rosé, also known as pink drink, served by a cute lady.

Imagine wasting my petrol for this. As always, Sjava delivered a superb performance, showing that he is not just a rapper but can also hold a live performance.

But obviously I am not a representative of Samro , my job there was to deliver gossip to Sunday World fellow gossipers, it seems we were on level five of gossip due the scarcity of gossip worthy people.

There was hardly any celebrity, although the venue was packed to capacity with peasants.

It felt like I was on the set of Isibaya or at the year-end party of the Noord Taxi Association. I have never seen so many people in Brentwoods and wearing iziphandla in one room since I was in George Goch.

At some point I was expecting to be served umqombothi.

Still on traditionalists, it was refreshing to spot music royalty Bra Sipho Sithole and his gorgeous wife. The two looked like they were out on date night, looking cute while serving us couples goals. This is one solid relationship, not even a slay queen can survive settling in between these two.

I was shocked to learn that Sjava, who looks like a 48-year-old powerful inyanga, is in fact only 28. It must be something they eat Kwa Mai-Mai.

Isibaya actor Nhlanhla Mdlalose seemed to be enjoying catching up with his KZN homeboys.

