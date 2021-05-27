Take the Sunday World Survey
News

Shwashwi: Outdated and out of fashion, Papa

By Ashley Lechman
Papa Penny

Johannesburg – This week we witnessed so many young folk apologising to celebrities they had defamed.

We decided we too had a list of folk who need to show some remorse.

Papa Penny, that hairstyle has been bizarre since the beginning of time and we demand it stopped and an apology on all platforms.

Mac G, are you enjoying all the publicity and making it work for you?

Mac G

Lucky stars smiling

Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, do you think Somizi fast-tracked your career? Talk about fast and furious.

Mohale Motaung

Israel Zulu is so sexy and scary, when is his next gig?

Israel Zulu

Change is pain

Can Zodwa Wabantu apologise for advertising a rehab while drunk?

Zodwa Wabantu

Smashing and sizzling

Can singer KB please tell us how she maintains that body and apologise for her poor choice in men?

KB

Graceful and successful

We are so proud of Thuso Mbedu in the US and hope she can teach our local thespians a thing or two about grace.

Thuso Mbedu

Take it easy on the boy

Will the Saftas apologise to Katlego Maboe for removing him from the list for best presenter?

Katlego Maboe

Apologies are in order

We are still waiting for an apology from Sol Pheduka for the trauma he gave viewers during shower hour on Big Brother.

• Can Prince Kaybee apologise for showing everyone his penis as it was so early in the year and so unnecessary. We know that was not your intention and urge you to keep it in your pants.

• The woman who called Norma Gigaba, Homo Naledi still needs to apologize.

• Please can somebody make Minister Fikile Mbalula apologise for the hair dye – you are old – be old.

• Can somebody make Basetsana Kumalo apologise for leaving us and moving to the Cape. Please don’t be permanent there.

• Can celebs actually just ignore nonsense because you wanted this fame, you could have gone to school?

Did the noise bring the ching home?

Bujy Bikwa, I hope you received some endorsement after all the noise about you this week. Did you?

Bujy Bikwa

Vatiswa Ndara, we expect an apology from you for not being on our screens.

Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA – March 20: Vatiswa Ndara during SAFTAS Awards on March 20, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

