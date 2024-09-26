Sign language teacher needed for deaf pupils in North West

The North West Department of Education says it will launch a recruitment process to replace a sign language teacher at the North West School for the Deaf.

According to the department, the school only operates with three qualified sign language teachers.

In 2022, the school scored a 0% matric pass rate.

However, the school’s fortunes saw significant improvement when last year’s matric results reached a 66% pass rate.

Mphata Molokwane, the spokesperson for the department, said processes were underway to hire a new teacher.

“There were three qualified sign language teachers at the school, one teaching grade 8; one teaching grades 9 and 11, and one teaching grades 10 and 12,” said Molokwane.

“However, one just got promoted to provincial curriculum specialist for sign language, and she will continually support the school, including Kutlwanong.

“Human resources processes will take place to ensure that such a vacant post is filled on time.”

The department said it will have its matric last push campaign in Taung on Friday, aiming to provide matric pupils with the encouragement and support necessary as they prepare for the forthcoming examinations, which are set to commence on October 21.

The North West has recorded 41 268 candidates who are expected to sit for matriculation examinations.

Reskilling the teachers

Molokwane stated that the department will encourage teachers at the North West School for the Deaf to participate in the sign language-free training that the department of sport, arts, culture, and recreation is offering.

“Such training will be part of reskilling them,” said Molokwane.

“The department will also ensure that teachers from Kutlwanong Primary School, which is the feeder school to North West School for the Deaf, be part of such training.

“We all know that when the foundation is well laid, we are guaranteed performance in secondary schools.”

He said the education department will continually work with the arts and culture department to support Kutlwanong and North West School for the Deaf.

“Furthermore, we are working collaboratively with the Department of Basic Education and sign language specialists, who are continually supporting our schools,” he said.

According to Kabelo Makgata, the chief language practitioner for sign language at the arts and culture department, the department has received a lot of applications from people who want to participate in the sign language workshop it is planning this year.

She said her target was to work with the frontline staff, parents, ordinary people, government departments, and municipalities.

Makgata, a deaf person herself, was speaking through Lemohang Mohlabi as her interpreter.

Government not doing enough

She said that while teachers at the North West School for the Deaf are familiar with sign language, they require sufficient training in their teaching style.

“The sign language has a structure, and there is a difference between sign language structure and spoken sign language structure, but to be able to teach, they [the school for the deaf teachers] needed to understand the methodology and how to deliver.

“The teachers have the basic sign language; they do have that skill; they only need methodology,” she said.

Makgata said the government was not doing enough to assist the deaf community.

“The communication here in the province is a challenge. Examples at some police stations and clinics force them to be able to write,” she said.

“We now have a database where facilities can call and ask for an interpreter, but in the rural areas, we do not have interpreters readily available; it’s a challenge.”

This came as the country joined the global community in commemorating the International Month of Deaf People. It is celebrated under the theme “Sign up for Sign Language Right”.

