Sikwane, Mbangeni will be sorely missed by all

By Bongani Mdakane
Thabiso Sikwane
Thabiso Sikwane smiles for the camera during an interview held at her home in Johannesburg, on 25 May 2010. Thabiso was a well-known radio personality and Kaya FM DJ, but she was also a loving mother and an avid athlete. She passed on yesterday aged 50. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Jan Right)

Friends and relatives of radio personality Thabiso Sikwane, who died yesterday, said she was set to celebrate her 50th birthday at an exclusive venue known only to invited guests on the day of her passing.

But the country reeled from shock yesterday when her family announced she had died.

The invite sent to friends is titled Baby Girl Thabiso Celebration, 50, and carries a passage from Psalm 118:1 saying, “Give thanks to the Lord for He is good; His love endures forever.”


