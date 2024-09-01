Sikwane, Mbangeni will be sorely missed by all

Friends and relatives of radio personality Thabiso Sikwane, who died yesterday, said she was set to celebrate her 50th birthday at an exclusive venue known only to invited guests on the day of her passing.

But the country reeled from shock yesterday when her family announced she had died.

The invite sent to friends is titled Baby Girl Thabiso Celebration, 50, and carries a passage from Psalm 118:1 saying, “Give thanks to the Lord for He is good; His love endures forever.”

