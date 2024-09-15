Simelane repaid Gundo’s loan in full

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane repaid her loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions in three tranches of R283 333 and paid it off with interest.

These revelations are contained in a report she submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago and seen by Sunday World.

In the report, Simelane also informed Ramaphosa that she repaid the loan with R274 399 interest.

