The new challenge for the South African Local Government Association (Salga), as it marks its 30th anniversary, is to ensure that municipalities can deliver the necessary services to communities and be sustainable, Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane, says.

“The challenge for the next phase is to ensure that this voice translates increasingly

into stronger municipalities and better outcomes for communities,” Simelane said.

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The minister, who served as Salga’s second female president in 2019, was speaking during a panel discussion at Salga’s 30th Anniversary Launch, at uMhlanga in Durban.

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Simelane identified municipal capacity, infrastructure planning and maintenance, informal settlement upgrading, land release, township establishment and development approvals as key areas requiring closer collaboration.

Complex political environments

With coalitions becoming the norm in all spheres of government, Simelane challenged Salga to build municipalities capable of navigating the complex political environments while maintaining administrative and institutional stability.

She said Salga would have to bolster its partnerships with national and provincial departments, communities and the private sector to ensure better service delivery.

Simelane said the story of Salga could not be separated from the story of democratic local government, noting that South Africa’s Constitution placed local government at the centre of developmental project because “it is the sphere of government closest to our people”.

She said that over the past three decades, Salga had provided organised local government with an institutional voice.

Next chapter centres on stronger municipalities

Its next chapter needed to translate that role into stronger municipalities and improved outcomes for communities.

She expressed hope that future leaders would inherit capable institutions, sound financial management systems, well-maintained infrastructure and municipalities committed to integrated planning.

Additionally, the minister was hopeful that future generations would live in cities where people’s residential addresses no longer determined their access to economic and social opportunities.

She noted the role of technology and innovation in improving people’s daily lives, addressing spatial inequality, and a progressive political environment that allowed municipalities to fulfil their responsibilities.

Simelane said the next 30 years should be characterised by a stronger culture of implementation, infrastructure maintenance and accountability to communities.

“Accountability to citizens is not an inconvenience of democracy, but the very essence of public service,” she said.

Simelane reaffirmed the department’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the association and municipalities. — SAnews.gov.za