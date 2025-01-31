SIU granted order to interdict pension of top ex-government official

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has received an order to interdict pension benefits of former deputy director-general of the Department of Water and Sanitation, Zandile Yvone Mathe.

The Special Tribunal court gave the SIU the power to block Mathe’s pension benefits on January 13, according to the SIU.

“According to the order, Mathe is prohibited from withdrawing or diminishing the value of funds held or managed by her pension fund, specifically the Government Employees Pension Fund [GEPF] and the Government Pensions Administration Agency [GPAA],” said the SIU.

“The SIU approached the Special Tribunal to interdict pension benefits after Mathe was dismissed following disciplinary proceedings based on SIU referral and took steps to claim her pension benefits.”

The SIU said the order is part of the implementation of the SIU’s investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by the state because of corruption, maladministration, or negligence.

It said the probe stems from a proclamation issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in relation to a contract for the construction of a water pipeline in the Vuwani area of Limpopo.

Based on the investigation’s findings, particularly the evidence obtained, the SIU issued a summons in the Pretoria High Court.

Lawsuit against contractor

“This lawsuit is against the contractor [Ascul Construction CC], its director Dan Lucas Sikhosana, Mathe, and the department’s chief financial officer, Mpho Joseph Mofokeng,” said the SIU.

The SIU said it is seeking a declaration for the lawful cancellation of contracts valued at about R170 335 859 659.60 due to alleged procurement and other irregularities.

Additionally, it claims damages amounting to approximately R55 676 184.39.

“The SIU aims to hold both Mathe and Mofokeng jointly and severally liable alongside the contractor, based on their alleged acts of maladministration, statutory non-compliance, and negligence in fulfilling their official duties.

“They are accused of contravening the Public Finance Management Act, Treasury regulations, department supply chain management policy, and the Construction Industry Development Board Act in relation to the contested contract.

“The main claim is currently being defended, and the litigation is ongoing.”

The SIU said it was ordered that within 60 days of the order, GEPF and GPAA assess the value of Mathe’s pension benefit and notify the relevant parties whether the claimed amount instituted in the high court exceeds the SIU’s claim.

