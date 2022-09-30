SIU to freeze former Eskom manager’s pension fund

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order to freeze the pension benefits of a former Eskom middle manager for Program Complex Projects, Duduzile Babalwa Moyo.

According to the SIU, Moyo plundered over R24-million from the state’s power utility. The SIU said the order interdicts the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund from paying out the pension following Moyo’s resignation from the power utility this month.

Said the SIU: “The SIU has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze the pension benefits of Ms. Duduzile Babalwa Moyo, the former @Eskom_SA Middle Manager Program Complex Projects, who unlawfully benefitted R24 584 000.

“The SIU interdicted the release of these funds to set off the loss incurred by Eskom as a result of Moyo’s unlawful conduct.”

In its investigation, the SIU said it found that Moyo contracted a business called Tamukelo to transport raw and potable water from Kendal and Kusile power stations. However, proceeds of that tender were directed to entities associated with Moyo.

“The SIU investigation into Moyo’s conduct found that Ms Moyo, in her role as Eskom’s Supply Manager/Contracts Manager/Employer’s Representative, contracted a business named Tamukelo. Tamukelo was appointed to transport raw and potable water from Kendal and Kusile Power Stations.

“In her position as Eskom Contracts Manager, Moyo signed 23 interim payment certificates in respect of Tamukelo’s services for the period December 2011 to July 2014, totaling approximately R138-million. Furthermore, the SIU probe revealed that Tamukelo and its representatives paid entities linked or associated with Moyo, whilst she negotiated and managed Eskom’s contract with Tamukelo.”

According to the SIU, Moyo wanted to create structures of entities owned by members of her family and friends, for them to benefit from the funds. The watchdog said there was a “clear conflict of interest” which Moyo did not declare to Eskom.

“She received these funds in circumstances where part of her duties and functions were as Middle Management.

“Moyo was also part of a team that presented the negotiation strategy of the Tamukelo tender worth R300-million to the tender and procurement committee.

“Moyo also deceived Eskom and repeatedly made fraudulency misrepresentation, declaring that there was no conflict of interest when dealing with Tamukelo and other role players for five years when signing Eskom’s annual declaration of Conflict Interest Policy.”

The SIU is expected to institute civil proceedings against Moyo following the granting of the order.

