SIU wants those implicated in Tshwane wastewater graft charged

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has announced that they have finished the first phase of their investigation into the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works tender.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed in an interview with Sunday World on Tuesday that they will send disciplinary referrals to the City of Tshwane in the first quarter, once everyone was back from the festive holidays.

“We have also sent criminal referrals to the NPA and the Hawks in December. And the second phase of the investigation is being conducted,” said Kganyago.

Tender awarded to graft-accused ANC benefactor

His comment comes after a number of political parties have expressed discontent with the return of officials allegedly involved in the unlawful award of a tender to graft-accused businessman and ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi for the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Michael Beaumont, ActionSA national chairperson, described the ruling by the South African Bargaining Council (SALBC) allowing the return of the suspended officials as disappointing

The SALBC ruling found that the suspension process followed by the previous DA-led administration was flawed. Due to this, the SALBC ordered the reinstatement of the officials and compensation of R2-million.

Flawed process used to suspend officials

The committee consisted of Thembeka Mphefu, the divisional head of supply chain management. Also Frans Manganye, the divisional head of electricity planning and development. Stephens Notoane, the group head of utility services. Justice Sekokotla, the director of the electricity department. And Dumisani Gubuza, the divisional head of water and sanitation.

According to the judgement, the officials should have been suspended during the investigation phase. This is as legally permissible, rather than after the disciplinary hearing and subsequent appeal.

Beaumont criticised the DA for their comments on the issue. He claimed that they led the government at the time of both the unlawful tender award. They also led the mismanaged suspension process, he said.

Beaumont described the DA’s remarks as “opportunistic politicking” from an embarrassed former administration now relegated to opposition.

Former mayor Brink gives clarity

Cilliers Brink, former Tshwane mayor, highlighted that Tshwane city manager Johan Mettler made the decision to suspend the five officials. This while he was waiting for a Labour Court application to dismiss them.

He said this came after a long disciplinary process that suggested that they only receive mild punishment. But he and Mettler disagreed to this slap on the wrist.

DA wants lifting of suspension reviewed by court

“The DA has written to Mettler to ask that the Bargaining Council decision to uplift the suspension of the Rooiwal Five be taken on review. Given the history and magnitude of tender rigging in Tshwane, it is essential that the matter be looked over [by] a court of law.

“With reference to the findings of the Zondo Commission and Sodi’s financial links to the ANC, we’ve also placed on record the conflict of interest between the city and its ANC-led coalition,” said Brink.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content