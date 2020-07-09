Skeem Saam and radio drama actor Mabu Sewetsi and his co-accused appeared at the Polokwane magistrates’ court on Thursday 9 July for allegedly dealing in illicit cigarettes.

Mabu holds a cameo role on the SABC1 educational weekday soapie.

The 44-year-old and his co-accused Charles Kgomo, 43, and Jackson Ika, 41, were granted R1000 bail each.

The suspects are expected to appear again on 5 October.

The other two accused Portia Ndou, 38, and Brown Makumbe, 40, were remanded in custody until 17 July 2020 as another charge of contravening Immigration Act was added against them.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke said the accused were arrested on Wednesday when they received a tip-off about people selling illicit cigarettes at the taxi rank in Polokwane.

“The Hawks members conducted an early morning operation wherein the suspects were caught red-handed with the contraband,” he said.

Maluleke said the team seized 45 cartoons of Remington Gold cigarettes to the value of R12 000 as well as R9681 in cash.

Meta Mphahlele