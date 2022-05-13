Slain Cape Town cop’s life celebrated at memorial service

Family, friends and colleagues gathered on Friday for a memorial service to celebrate the life of slain Constable Donay Phillips.

Phillips, 32, was one of the three people shot dead at Cape Town’s New Somerset Hospital by a suspect who is a former police officer.

The triple murder happened on Saturday last week following a scuffle between the suspect, Jean-Paul Malgas, 39, and Phillips, who was guarding a prisoner in the hospital.

During the scuffle, Malgas allegedly disarmed and then shot Phillips, who succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday. Police said after shooting Phillips, Malgas went to a ward and gunned down two patients.

During his memorial service in Sea Point, Cape Town, Donay was described as a disciplined, dedicated, God-fearing, and humble police officer.

Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile delivered the keynote address and lauded Phillips for his dedication to his work.

“What I have been hearing in this room and what I have been hearing since that day is that indeed, he was the best. He gave it his all up to laying down his own life for all of us,” said Patekile.

#sapsWC [HAPPENING NOW] Memorial service for the late Const Phillips is underway in Sea Point. MEC for Community Safety, Mr Reagan Allen, PC, Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile & #SAPS management laid wreaths at a ceremony at the station where the constable was stationed. #FinalSalute ME pic.twitter.com/C2gyZWnDG3 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 13, 2022

Malgas, a former cop from Vredenburg police station, appeared in court on Friday and discarded his bail proposal. He faces three charges of murder, a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition, and robbery.

The robbery charge stems from an allegation that he disarmed Phillips before the shooting. Media reports said Malgas was a patient at a health facility.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author