Slain student Ntokozo Xaba’s boyfriend abandons bail application

Rugby player Ngcebo Thuso, who is suspected of killing the 20-year-old Tshwane University of Technology student Ntokozo Xaba, abandoned his bail application when he appeared at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday.

Thuso faces a charge of murder and defeating the administration of justice.

Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said it is alleged that the accused was the last person to leave Xaba’s place in Pretoria Gardens during the early hours of February 1, where Xaba and her friends had organised a social gathering earlier that evening.

“The deceased’s lifeless body was found with multiple stab wounds when her friends went to check up on her in the morning. The matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested on February 2 2023,” said Mahanjana.

“The prosecutor, Mashudu Nembulunge, told the court that the state intends to oppose bail in the matter.”

The case was postponed to March 30 and Thuso has been remanded in custody.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author