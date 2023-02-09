Slain TUT student remembered at memorial service

Dressed in all black and singing sad struggle songs, students of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), its leadership and the family of the late Ntokozo Xaba gathered at the university’s Soshanguve south campus Student Centre on Thursday to mourn her passing.

Xaba’s rugby player boyfriend, Ngcebo Thusi, was arrested after she was found at Ekhaya Junction residence with stab wounds.

Speaking at the memorial service on Thursday morning, TUT Vice-Chancellor Professor Tinyiko Maluleke acknowledged messages of support that they have received since the news of Xaba’s death broke.

“I am out of words and tricks, we are all shocked and disappointed. This is the wrong speech, at the wrong place, at the wrong time occasioned by an act so hideous. A few months from now I was supposed to speak at a graduation ceremony of the deceased.

“Until the police make us wiser and until the court processes are completed, we will not know the details, but what we know is that Ntokozo Xaba did not die, she was killed, and thus was the name of Ntokozo added to those of Nosicelo Mtebeni, Uyinene Mrwetyana, Tshegofatso Pule, Reeva Steenkamp and hundreds, if not thousands, others,” said Maluleke.

“We at TUT have already started to explore various ways in which the memory and the legacy of Ntokozo Xaba can be preserved in ways that will revitalise our commitment to the eradication of Gender-based Violence (GBV).”

After the candlelight ceremony, students were urged to speak up and make use of the GBV desk that is available at the institution.

Thusi is expected to appear in court again on 13 February.

