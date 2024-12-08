Slew of stars not paid for the Moretele jazz show

Top artists who were booked as crowd pullers to perform at Moretele Jazz Festival last year were paid on the “32nd” of the month. Sunday World can exclusively reveal that the festival organiser, Sam Mangwana, has failed to pay the artists, almost a year after they showcased their talents at the annual jamboree, which is popular and draws people from all walks of life.

Among the galaxy of artists who were bamboozled of their payments were Sipho “Hot-stix” Mabuse, Vusi Mahlasela, Condry Ziqubu, and Mamohubibu Joy “Majoy” Ledwaba, who is also an actress on the SABC 1 drama series Skeem Saam. Legend Band — which comprised artists who were supposed to imitate songs produced by the late singers Miriam Makeba, jazz juggernaut Hugh Masekela and musician Tshepo Tshola — was dumped at the 11th hour, and is owed R191, 000.

Multiple sources, who are close to the musicians, said that Mangwana paid Mabuse, Mahlasela, Ziqubu and Ledwaba deposits and asked them to strut their stuff at the carnival and promised to pay them their outstanding amounts after the show.

