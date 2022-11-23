E-edition
Soccer lovers celebrate SA referee Victor Gomez

By Coceka Magubeni
Photo: Twitter

Despite the country’s national soccer team Bafana Bafana not playing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, South Africans have taken pride in one of their own.

This comes after South African referee Victor Gomez and his co-match officiator Zakhele Siwela successfully managed the game between Australia and France.

Even though the Australians scored the first goal, the champions (France) scored four goals (4-1) past Australia in the end, with Olivier Giroud having scored two magnificent goals.


Soccer lovers flooded social media with messages of love and support for Gomez:

 

