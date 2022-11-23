Soccer lovers celebrate SA referee Victor Gomez

Despite the country’s national soccer team Bafana Bafana not playing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, South Africans have taken pride in one of their own.

This comes after South African referee Victor Gomez and his co-match officiator Zakhele Siwela successfully managed the game between Australia and France.

Even though the Australians scored the first goal, the champions (France) scored four goals (4-1) past Australia in the end, with Olivier Giroud having scored two magnificent goals.

Soccer lovers flooded social media with messages of love and support for Gomez:

Leading Goalscorers for @equipedefrance 51 – Thierry Henry

50 – Olivier Giroud Closing in on the top spot 🇫🇷#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/2PeTYcIsMu — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022

Yesterday Victor Gomes was solid and professional… For the first time I enjoyed his job. He was flying our flag very high as a country. He didn't act BIG trying to make the game all about him. May he remain the same and come back as a solid official. 💪🏿🇿🇦⚽ pic.twitter.com/vGv7b1912T — Cellular® 🇧🇷 (@Cellular_jnr) November 23, 2022

The problem with some of you is y’all watch Victor Gomes with prejudice. It took a World Cup match for his talent to be really appreciated by some 😂 — 🅼🆃🅽8 🅲🅷🅰🅼🅿🅸🅾🅽 (@ZukzFranco) November 23, 2022

Victor Gomes managing this game so well, man is in charge 🔥 — dEAR 🇦🇷 🇪🇸 (@aey_dear) November 22, 2022

I hope Victor Gomes officiates the final, I want that for him — Dr_MangetheBall ✌🏾❤️ (@tintswalomegacy) November 22, 2022

When #Victor_Gomes is refereeing #VAR is not needed. He brings back the kind of natural football that every football fan loved. Lot of respect for Victor. #FIFAWorldCup — Mandlenkosi (@Sphephelo_sbya) November 22, 2022

The PSL Victor Gomes and International football Victor Gomes are two completely different people. — Shangaan lase Vaal 🇮🇹 (@Lucky_Mthombeni) November 23, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World

Author