Soccer Star Gabuza could be slapped with further charges for breaking lockdown rules

SuperSport United striker, Thamsanqa Gabuza, who has been charged with reckless and negligent driving, could have a further charge of violating lockdown rules added to his charge sheet.

This after the police charged all four passengers, who included Rhythm City actor Sphamandla “Themba” Dhludhlu, in his car with violation of Disaster Management Act but failed to charge the soccer star for the same offence. Instead, he was only charged with reckless and negligent driving.

According to a police statement in possession of Sunday World, the police officer who was doing a stop and search near Sandton spotted a white Audi driving at a speed of 213kh in a 120kh zone.

“The officer saw a white Audi A4 driving at a high speed. He switched on the siren and he stopped the car. He asked the driver why he was driving at high speed on the freeway and with four passenger (sic) in the car and without permits and he arrested the driver Mr T Gabuza at Sandton SAPS and four passengers,” reads the statement.

The same police officer arrested Dhludhlu and other three passengers and charged them for breaking the lockdown regulations.

“While he was at Rivonia and N1 Freeway he realised (sic) white Audi A4 with registration (withheld) travelling at a high speed. He light on blue light and siren (sic). They explained (sic) to the driver why he was driving at a high speed and is arrested. He asked the passengers work permits or travel permits,” reads the statement.

Gabuza and Dhludhlu and the other three unidentified passengers were released on R1500 police bail each and are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on July 15 this year.

Gauteng Police Provincial Spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that another charge might be added to the footie’s charge sheet.

“The police are investigating this matter and depending on the outcome of the investigations, more charges might be added to the charge sheet of the suspect,” he said.

Meanwhile, a video clip of Gabuza and Orlando Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza and a slay queen who was holding a stash of banknotes, is being circulated on social media.

In the vid, the two soccer stars are seen converging next to bottles of booze while listening to amapiano beats. However, it is not clear if the video was filmed hours before the arrest.

Nyauza has since denied the allegation that he was in the company of Gabuza when he was arrested by the police.

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said she was unable to comment as the docket had not yet been brought to them.

Author



Ngwako Malatji,



Philani Mzila