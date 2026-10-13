Social worker stabbing reignites fears over security at government facilities

Security at government facilities has once again come under scrutiny following the stabbing of a social worker at government offices in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

The female employee was seriously injured after a woman allegedly entered the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Office Complex and attacked her, prompting the provincial Department of Social Development to announce an urgent review of security arrangements.

The suspect was arrested immediately after the incident, although the department has not disclosed what triggered the attack or whether the two women knew each other.

The incident adds to longstanding concerns about violence at public facilities, where doctors, nurses, social workers and even hospital patients have previously fallen victim to attacks.

Just last week, a nurse at Stad Clinic in Mahikeng, North West, was allegedly assaulted by a male patient who knocked her to the ground and reportedly kicked her in the head, repeatedly. The October 4 incident reportedly began after the man became agitated while having his blood pressure checked. He allegedly assaulted his girlfriend before attacking the nurse.

READ MORE: Suspects who attacked hospital staff due in court on Monday

Earlier this year, a healthcare employee at Bedfordview Clinic in Ekurhuleni was reportedly strangled and stabbed by a 61-year-old male patient. Other employees, security personnel and patients intervened before police took the suspect away.

Patients attacked inside hospitals

The Eastern Cape has experienced equally disturbing incidents.

In November 2019, a male patient was stabbed to death inside All Saints Hospital in Ngcobo while doctors were treating him for an earlier stab wound.

According to reports at the time, a knife-wielding man forced his way into the casualty ward, threatening medical personnel before attacking the patient. Doctors and nurses fled as the attacker allegedly stabbed the patient to death despite security guards being stationed at the hospital.

More recently, in May this year, armed robbers targeted patients and security guards outside Duncan Village Day Hospital in KuGompo City, stealing cellphones and security equipment. The robbers allegedly included a gunman and accomplices carrying pangas.

READ MORE: Male nurse survives stabbing incident at hospital’s parking lot

MEC orders urgent security review

Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta condemned the Mthatha stabbing, saying frontline workers should not be exposed to violence while serving communities.

“We strongly condemn this violent attack on one of our dedicated employees.

“Our social workers serve communities under difficult circumstances and should never be exposed to violence while performing their duties,” said Fanta.

“We wish the injured social worker a speedy and complete recovery and assure the employee and colleagues that the department will provide the necessary support.”

Fanta said her department was engaging the Department of Public Works to urgently review security at the KSD complex. The discussions include strengthening access control, improving visitor-management procedures and identifying additional measures to protect employees and members of the public.

“The safety of our employees and service users remains a priority. We are working together with the Department of Public Works to identify security gaps and implement appropriate interventions,” she said.

The department acknowledged that social workers frequently deal with people experiencing severe emotional, social and personal difficulties. However, it stressed that compassion towards vulnerable people should never be mistaken for permission to threaten or assault employees.

Fanta said psychosocial assistance had been made available to employees affected by the stabbing.

The department has promised to cooperate with police investigations, while the suspect’s court appearance and the charges she faces have yet to be announced.

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