South Africa steps up crackdown on corruption at borders

South Africa is intensifying efforts to tackle corruption and fraud at its borders, with officials found guilty of misconduct facing disciplinary action, dismissal or criminal charges, an official says.

The Border Management Authority dealt with 57 labour and disciplinary cases in the past quarter involving breaches of internal controls, fraud, corruption and other misconduct. A further 33 cases remain under disciplinary proceedings, BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato said on Friday.

He was speaking at a quarterly anti-corruption campaign at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, attended by government and law-enforcement bodies including the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the Department of Home Affairs and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Masiapato said corruption at ports of entry could involve border guards, immigration and customs officials, port operators and others who exercise discretionary powers.

Such misconduct includes colluding with travellers or third parties to evade duties and taxes, facilitating the movement of illicit goods, soliciting bribes for routine services and fraudulently issuing travel or immigration documents, he said.

In February, the SIU said South Africa’s immigration system had been treated as “a marketplace”, where permits and visas were sold to the highest bidder through corrupt networks involving officials and external actors.

The Department of Home Affairs said at the time that it had identified more than 2 000 study visas that had been fraudulently issued through such syndicates, with administrative processes under way to cancel them.

Tackling corruption in the immigration system is also part of the government’s comprehensive approach to migration management, adopted in June.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said when announcing the measures that the government would strengthen border security, crack down on violations of immigration laws and continue efforts to eliminate corruption in the immigration system.