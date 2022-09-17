Bafana coach resigns and joins a club in Europe

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Cedo Janevski has resigned with immediate effect and joined Cyprus club AEL Limassol.

His resignation was accepted by Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe who confirmed the news on Saturday afternoon. Janevski, from Macedonia, joined Bafana with head coach Hugo Broos in May last year.

Former Bafana flying winger Helman Mkhalele will become Broos’ only assistant and right-hand man. Mkhalele has been in charge of the senior national teams in Cosafa and CHAN tournaments recently.

On Saturday, Safa had their first National Executive Committee (NEC) after the elective congress in June where Danny Jordaan won and got his third term. Motlanthe informed NEC members about Janevski’s notification of his new appointment in Cyprus.

“Coach Cedo got the opportunity to coach overseas as a head coach because here in Bafana, he was assistant coach. After discussions with coach (Hugo Broos) we agreed that we should not deny him the opportunity,” Motlanthe said.

“Also, coach Broos said that he is comfortable with having one assistant. So, going forward coach Helman Mkhalele will be the only assistant coach. There are national teams that have succeeded with one assistant coach and we always take the tune from the head coach and he says he is comfortable with the volume of the work. These decisions are not fixed. If coach Broos comes back and says he needs an assistant, we will look at it. But for now, he has said he is comfortable in having Helman Mkhalele as his only assistant coach,” he added.

