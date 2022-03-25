Benni McCarthy and Amazulu cut ties

AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu confirmed on Friday that the club has cut ties with coach Benni McCarthy.

Speaking to Sunday World, the Usuthu boss said they were still finalising McCarthy’s departure.

“I can confirm that the reports are true. We are indeed parting ways with coach Benni McCarthy. I cannot reveal as to what the reasons are because I will be in a meeting with the team in a few minutes. Please call me after two hours,” said Zungu.

He added that the team would release a statement shortly.

Zungu and McCarthy were not seeing eye to eye on a number of issues, including the sidelining of prolific attacking midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe by the club president after the player had signed a pre-contract to move to Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the current season.

McCarthy’s poor run in the CAF Champions League was the last straw that broke the camel’s back after AmaZulu were walloped 2-0 by Morocco’s Raja Casablanca in the group stage of the elite African inter-club competition last week.

McCarthy later complained about the squad he was forced to work with.

Reports say McCarthy had informed management about his desire to beef up the squad in order to increase their chances of progressing in the CAF Champions League.

This story has been updated

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author