Broos warns of strong Moroccan opponents in Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his 23-men strong final squad for the two-legged Africa Cup Nations (Afcon) clash against Morocco in June.

The South Africans take on the Atlas Lions in the away first-leg match at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in the coastal capital of Rabat. South Africa is in Group K of the Afcon qualifiers, which includes Liberia. The fourth nation, Zimbabwe, has been suspended from participation in international tournaments.

The world football governing body Fifa suspended Zimbabwe and Kenya due to government interference in football matters and both countries will not take part in the qualifiers for the final tournament to be held in the Ivory Coast in 2023.

Broos, who sounded a warning that he means business ahead of the qualifiers, said the time for playing games is over. “I can’t have players who don’t play and [who] don’t have the tempo of the game. Playtime is finished,” the Belgian coach said.

“We are going to play in Morocco in three weeks [time]. Morocco have only one player who plays in their local competition, all the rest are in Europe, playing for Juventus, Sevilla, Bayern Munich. They have the rhythm of European football.”

Many believe Bafana will have no reason not to book their ticket to the finals as their group has been reduced to a three-nation pool with the two top finishers qualifying for Afcon 2023 in the Ivory Coast.

But Broos stated that now that Zimbabwe will no longer participate the mission of booking their ticket for the tournament becomes a little easier.

“It’s better to have three teams because if you have four, you have to play right until the last game. First game we are going to Morocco and it is going to be difficult but we hope to do well. But then we need the six points from Liberia home and away. That is a must because we will have almost secured qualifications after those matches,” Broos told the media.

One of the most talked about inclusions was that of Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch who made headlines last week Saturday when he missed a penalty kick that resulted in the Buccaneers losing the CAF Confederation Cup final.

Mamelodi Sundowns pair of Andile Jali and Themba Zwane continue to be left out even though they are dominating the PSL Awards nominations.

“Lorch is in fantastic shape and has lots of speed. He can score goals for us playing behind the strikers where he can run because he is very fast.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Khuliso Mudau, Bandile Shandu, Grant Kekana, Thibang Phete, Taariq Fielies, Terence Mashego, Lyle Lakay, Innocent Maela.

Midfielders: Spephele Sithole, Goodman Mosele, Yusuf Maart, Phathushedzo Nange

Forwards: Thembinkosi Lorch, Evidence Makgopa, Khanyisa Mayo, Fagrie Lakay, Lyle Foster, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Percy Tau

This story has been updated

Broos announces Bafana Bafana squad to do battle against Morocco in AFCON qualifier @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/vF15AMQ91N — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) May 26, 2022

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Authors