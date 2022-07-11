Charmza of the week: New Cricket SA, Enoch Nkwe

The new Cricket SA (CSA) director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe, has been hailed as theman destined from his early days as a player to lead the sport in the country.

Nkwe replaced former national captain Graeme Smith in one of CSA’s top jobs on Friday.

Though he has not played at international level, at 39, Nkwe has won a number of domestic trophies for the Lions and Gauteng while also having consulted for the Dutch national team.

Bat for your country, Mr Nkwe.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author