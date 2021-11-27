Couple convicted for selling tik

Johannesburg- A couple has been convicted on Friday by the East London Magistrate’s court for drug dealing.

Jonathan Du Plessis, 39 and Lesley- Anne Schutz, 43 were convicted for numerous counts of dealing in drugs after they were arrested by the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team assisted by the Hawks after information was received that the couple was selling tik to the members of the community from their residence in the Buffalo Flats area, East London.

They were arrested in June, and they had appeared in court three times until they were convicted on Friday.

