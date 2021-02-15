Downs off to a flying start

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns were made to dig deep to earn a 2-0 victory over Sudanese champions Al Hilal in their group stage opening game of the CAF Champions League at Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane this past weekend.

Sundowns dominated the game but to the visitors’ credit, they constantly troubled keeper Denis Onyango, giving him no respite and proving they were no pushovers.

A corner from Lyle Lakay in the 10th-minute met Mosa Lebusa and the Downs dangerman scored the opener.

Peter Shalulile squandered several chances as he found the Al Hilal defence unrelenting. Kermit Erasmus put matters beyond doubt and sealed the victory for the PSL champions, thus giving his side three valuable points going into the next tie against Democratic Republic of the Congo in three weeks’ time.

In the DStv Premiership, SuperSport United returned to their winning ways after beating Cape Town City 2-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, while a 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic drew 1-1 against Chippa United at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung.

Celtic were reduced to 10 men when Tshepo Rikhotso was sent off for a nasty tackle on Anthony Laffor, who was playing his first match for the Chilli Boys.

Friday’s results

• Stellenbosch 1 – 3 Arrows

• Maritzburg 0-1 Tshakhuma

Xolile Mtshazo