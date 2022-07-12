Fracture rules Thembi Kgatlana out of WAFCON tournament

Banyana Banyana forward Thembi Kgatlana has thanked South Africans for their heartfelt messages of support and encouragement after her participation in the continental tournament was cut short by an injury.

Kgatlana sustained a career-limiting fracture to her left leg during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) game against Botswana in Morocco on Sunday.

“Injuries are a part of sports. If we can control our emotions of joy, peace and jubilation so can we control our emotions through disappointments, setbacks, and challenges,” Kgatlana said.

“Thank you for your heartfelt messages. I will be back.”

National team doctor Rodney Mokoka said Kgatlana is due for an operation when she returns to the country.

Mokoka said: “Thembi Kgatalana sustained complete fracture on her left [leg] during a match against Botswana. The MRI scan has confirmed the injury and she will be out for the whole WAFCON 2022 tournament. She is due for an operation back in South Africa.

“Healing will be gathered by certain milestones which we have to achieve, the quicker we achieve those milestones, the sooner she will be back in the field of play. She will start jogging in three months and return to contact sports between 20 and 24 weeks.”

Thembi Kgatlana been ruled out of Awcon is sad weitse. Best forward in the country right now. Even Benard Parker can't match this Queen of Football.. pic.twitter.com/SkBvNAD8qx — Godisamang (@Mr_Ruralitarian) July 11, 2022

Another day of watching Thembi Kgatlana Masterclass pic.twitter.com/KykQGjPqjX — ❤️🤟🏿 (@Makola_Bohlatse) July 4, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thembi Junior Kgatlana (@kgatlanathe1st)

