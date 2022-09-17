Gauteng ANC supports Ramaphosa for second term

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for a second term received another boost after the ANC in Gauteng threw its full weight behind him.

In an expected move, the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) resolved at its meeting on Friday to support Ramaphosa ‘s re-election as the president when the ruling party holds its elective conference in December this year.

ANC Gauteng’s endorsement comes after the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West all took a resolution to support Ramaphosa for second term.

Northern Cape , Kwa-Zulu Natal , Free State and Western Cape expected to nail their colours to the mast in due course.

Gauteng provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza said the party also took a decision to support treasurer-general and acting Secretary-General Paul Mashatile as deputy president and Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary.

He also said the PEC has also resolved to support Limpopo ANC provincial chair and premier Stan Mathabatha as national chair, snubbing the incumbent Gwede Mantashe.

Nciza said the decision to support Ramaphosa was informed by continuity and renewal of the party.

He said all Gauteng structures of the ANC will be lobbied to rally behind their preferred candidates.

Nciza also said the PEC has also nominated its current chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, provincial secretary, Tasneem Motara and PWC member Kedibone Diale as preferred candidates to replace David Makhura as the new premier of Gauteng.

Although the three names will be submitted to the NEC of the ANC for consideration, It is expected that Lesufi will take over from Makhura , who was recalled a few weeks ago.

To read more political news and views, click here.

