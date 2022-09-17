E-edition
Politics

Gauteng ANC supports Ramaphosa for second term

By Ngwako Malatji
President Cyril Ramaphosa PICTURE: BONGIWE MCHUNU

ANC  President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for  a second term  received another boost after the  ANC in Gauteng threw its full weight behind him.

 

In an expected move, the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) resolved at its meeting on Friday to support Ramaphosa ‘s re-election as the president  when the ruling party holds its  elective conference in December this year.

 

ANC Gauteng’s endorsement  comes after the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West all took a resolution to support  Ramaphosa for second term.

  

Northern Cape , Kwa-Zulu Natal , Free State  and Western Cape expected to nail their colours to the mast in due course.

 

Gauteng provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza  said the party also took a decision to support  treasurer-general  and acting Secretary-General Paul Mashatile as deputy president and Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary. 

He also said  the PEC  has also  resolved to support Limpopo ANC provincial chair and premier Stan Mathabatha  as national chair, snubbing the incumbent  Gwede Mantashe.

 

 

Nciza said  the decision to support Ramaphosa was informed by continuity and renewal of the party. 

He said  all Gauteng structures of the ANC will be lobbied to rally behind  their preferred candidates.

 

Nciza also said the PEC has  also nominated its current chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, provincial secretary, Tasneem Motara and PWC member Kedibone Diale  as preferred candidates to replace David Makhura as the new premier of Gauteng.

 

Although the three names will be submitted to  the NEC  of the ANC for consideration, It is expected that Lesufi will take over from Makhura , who  was recalled a few weeks ago.

 

