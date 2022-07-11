Hlatshwayo reunited with Hunt at SuperSport United

Former Orlando Pirates captain and defender Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo has signed a one-year contract with SuperSport United ahead of the new season, the Pretoria-based football club has announced.

The 32-year-old reunites with his former coach at Bidvest Wits Gavin Hunt, who coached him between 2014 and 2020. Hunt was revealed as the new coach of United last week following the axing of Kaitano Tembo in April.

Tyson said he feels good to be reunited with Hunt, adding that SuperSport United is the best team for him at the moment.

“I feel happy to be reunited with coach Gavin. We know one another, we have won trophies before at Wits. He wants results, he wants character, he wants more,” said Hlatshwayo.

“I hope that everything that I have learnt from Gavin, I will be able to share with the guys and be a role model to the young players.”

Through the club’s media desk, Hlatshwayo said he is aware that he will be reuniting with familiar faces and his welcome to the team was warm.

“We have a season ahead and we must make sure that we win trophies. I have always pictured myself here at SuperSport, it has been close to my heart though I had to take a long route to be finally here.

“I want to thank the club for welcoming me and pre-season is a good platform to work hard and set goals for the coming season.”

Hlatshwayo struggled for game time under Pirates co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, and was one of the players who were always criticised by Bucs fans.

Hunt expressed joy and said he is excited about the arrival of Hlatshwayo.

“The signing of Tyson is a wonderful addition for the club, and he comes with a lot of experience. It is a huge opportunity for him and for us at the club,” said Hunt.

SuperSport United finished the season on eighth position on the log after a turbulent season.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author