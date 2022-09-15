Hugo Broos was stubborn in snubbing Zwane – Rhulani Mokwena

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was stubborn not to include Themba Zwane, the best player in the league, in the national team, according to Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Mokwena was addressing the media ahead of Sundowns’ league match against AmaZulu at the Loftus Stadium on Sunday.

Zwane has been included in the team that will face Sierra Leone and Botswana in the up-coming international friendlies during the Fifa calendar week.

“I am excited about Themba Zwane being back in the national team and I have been advocating for this,” said Mokwena.

“I want to take my hat off to Hugo Broos because it is one thing to be stubborn as a coach and stubborn in the direction that … Let us be honest, in his [Zwane] position, show me someone who is better and has that kind of quality to assist the national team,” said Mokwena.

“My opinion is that you bring that player to the national team because it is 50-million hearts and souls, and as the coach you have the responsibility of protecting 50-million hearts and making an entire nation happy with performances and results.”

About Usuthu, he said their last three games give a good impression about their status in the league.

“They lost to Chippa United, drew with Kaizer Chiefs and defeated Cape Town City. They are a very good side but they lack consistency. They are very aggressive in transition and they have an outlet of three strikers.

“We need to be intelligent in our defending, that is important because they are very good in set-pieces. They also take shots from long range, and George Maluleke is there. It should be a great game for both teams.”

The former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United coach said after the Usuthu game, they will play a friendly against Township Rollers from Botswana and then give the players some time off during the Fifa calendar weekend.

“The guys have worked so hard, they gave the team everything and they deserve some rest. They are professionals and we could not ask for more from them. The break is well-deserved,” said Mokwena.

‘Mshishi’ back in the 18 area for Bafana Bafana

