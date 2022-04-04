Moegoe of the week- Hugo Broos

When Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named his squad to face the French in a friendly on Tuesday, he said he was infusing more experienced players into the squad because of the magnitude of the game.

And after being warned on numerous instances about ignoring the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns duo Andile Jali and Themba Zwane, players with vast CAF Champions League experience, no, Broos adamantly ignored the calls.

The disparity in experience between Bafana and the world champions was glaringly exposed. We’re lost for words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andile Jali (@andilejali_15)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Themba Zwane (@mshishi18)

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author