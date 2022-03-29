PSL discusses return of fans to the stadiums

It has been two years since sports lovers were allowed into the stadiums for their favourite teams’ games.

But that changed last week when President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation that the stadiums can now be filled up to 50% capacity.

However, the president mentioned in his televised address that this will only apply to vaccinated fans and those who had tested negative a few hours before kick-off.

Acting on the president’s pronouncements, the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) executive committee held a meeting on Monday to discuss the return of football fans to the stadiums. The meeting is expected to conclude today.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza will then host a virtual press conference at 2pm on the outcomes of the two-day meeting.

“The committee met on Monday to consider the extent to which the Disaster Management Act and sports, arts and culture regulations impact on the league’s Covid-19 regulations to enable the return of spectators to matches,” it said in a statement.

