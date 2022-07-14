Ramaphosa not the man we were told he is – Malema

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not the person he was portrayed to be, EFF leader Julius Malema said during a media briefing at the party’s headquarters in Marshalltown on Thursday.

He his party had noticed a trick that was pulled when the Phala-Phala farm reports surfaced. “We are still waiting for a picture showing the Gupta brothers as they were arrested because that was only announced after the Phala-Phala news was revealed,” said Malema.

“It was too convenient. We were told that Ramaphosa is the most transparent man, but there is no transparency from him that we have seen.”

He added that Deputy President David Mabuza should prepare to occupy the presidential seat because Ramaphosa will be out. “Mabuza must start exercising, so that he fits in his presidential suits as he will have to take over because the man is going, there is no judge or lawyer that will save him.”

Malema said the EFF is working out the details of a national shutdown, saying even the taxis will not operate on that day.

“We will announce the date of the shutdown and it will not be a Johannesburg and Pretoria thing, it will be a national shutdown. On that day, no taxi or bus will operate because we do not believe that Eskom has reached a state of hopelessness,” he said.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author