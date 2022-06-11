Shwashwi: Sophie hiding in the DRC?

Sophie Ndaba, or is it still Lichaba, is too quiet for my liking. Where are you hibernating, girl?

Please don’t tell Shwa you’ve jetted off to Abuja or Lagos. Knowing you, we might wake up to the news that you’ve veered off to the DRC instead as you’ve finally found your soul mate there. Or maybe you’re busy preparing to become Ma’mfundisi. Either way we miss you in these streets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Ndaba Lichaba (@sophiendaba_)

