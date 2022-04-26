Chiefs winger Dumisani Zuma glad to be back after long lay-off

He’s an entertainer, electric, exhilarating and it was great to see Dumisani Zuma back on the pitch again at the weekend after 10 long months out with a nasty knee injury.

Amakhosi’s attacking winger made a welcome return as a second-half substitute against Stellenbosch away in the DStv Premiership, to the delight of Chiefs fans.

“It was a great feeling to be back on the pitch. I haven’t been playing for the past 10 months, and I felt the nerves. I was scared a bit, it’s been long since I played, but after 10 minutes in the game, everything felt fine,” Zuma said, as reported in the Chiefs website.

Zuma has been unfortunate with injuries since joining Chiefs from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2017, but he has shown his quality with 12 goals and 11 assists in his Chiefs career.

“The first ball I received I was thinking to play it safe and not make mistakes, but after a few minutes, I was comfortable and could be the Zuma that people know.”

The attacking winger had his sight on goal in his second-half appearance, but unfortunately was not able to help Chiefs turn around the 1-0 deficit against Stellies, as they fell to back-to-back league defeats.

He added: “We wanted to win the game, the team played well. We will take that performance to the next game and I am confident [that] we will win it. The preparations have gone well.

“Golden Arrows beat us in Johannesburg and we are going to Durban for a win. But we know [that] Golden Arrows like to drop back and catch us on the break. It’s going to be a tough game, but we are ready for it.” – kaizerchiefsfc.com

