Billiat’s time at Chiefs is up, may be heading for Al-Ahli

Khama Billiat’s days at Kaizer Chiefs are numbered and his services have been offered to Pitso Mosimane’s club Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

An informant close to the situation has revealed that the winger has played his last game for Amakhosi after he was ruled out for the rest of the 2022/23 season with a torn groin muscle.

In 2013, Mosimane poached Billiat and brought him to Mamelodi Sundowns and that is where the Zimbabwean made a name for himself – he was playing at Ajax Cape Town at the time.

If Billiat indeed leaves SA, he will miss out on the opportunity to become one of the very few players to reach 100 PSL goals, as he currently sits on 97 through his time at Ajax Cape Town, Sundowns and Chiefs.

“His contract will definitely not be renewed [by Chiefs],” said the informant.

Billiat’s agent, Godfrey Bakasa, failed to respond to questions regarding his future. Mosimane also couldn’t be reached for comment on whether he’s interested in his former player.

Billiat, who’s now 32, will look back at his time at Naturena with great disappointment.

He arrived at the club amid much fanfare as a free agent in 2018 from Sundowns, where he spent five successful years. While he has managed 24 goals and 29 assists in 125 appearances, he’d admit his performances have often been lacklustre. His last game was the 1-0 win against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on October 29, 2022, and his injury has limited his appearances to just 11 across all competitions.

This has been Billiat’s story at Chiefs – a chapter of his career that will come to a sad end. While he won seven trophies with the Brazilians and was the league’s best player in 2016, his time at Chiefs is nothing to write home about and the injury has rubbed salt into an open wound.

