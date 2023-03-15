Former Barcelona star and Spain coach ready for Cape Epic

Spanish football legend Luis Enrique will be back and doing his third Absa Cape Epic on Sunday. The former player and coach, whose exploits with Barcelona FC and Spain made him a giant of the game, did his first world’s most famous mountain bike stage race in 2013 and had another go in 2018.

This year, he is teaming up with his brother and joining a host of international road cycling greats tackling Africa’s ultimate untamed race, including European and Australian riders who lit up the Tour de France in their heyday.

Other big names in the field include Australia’s former road cycling champions Mitchell Docker and Lachlan Morton, former Tour de France stage winner Dave Millar, his sister and Belstaff CEO Fran Millar, Grand Tour legend Vincenzo Nibali and former Dutch road giant Niki Terpstra.

Enrique, who coached the Spanish national football team at the last World Cup in Qatar, has long been known as a passionate cyclist, and his social media posts leading up to this year’s event suggest that he’s a man on a mission.

In his playing days as an enterprising midfielder and forward, Enrique played more than 500 games and scored more than 100 goals for Real Madrid and Barcelona. He also represented Spain at three World Cups and was a member of the squad that took gold at the 1992 Olympics. He called time on his playing career in 2002 before embarking on what would prove to be an illustrious career in management.

Before that began, however, he remained highly active, taking part in the New York and Amsterdam marathons, Frankfurt Ironman and even putting his surfing skills to the test.

Starting out his managerial career at Barcelona’s B team in 2008, he moved on to Italian Serie A club AS Roma in 2011, though it did not prove to be a happy hunting ground for the Spaniard as they failed to qualify for any European competition.

After a brief stint at RC Celta de Vigo, he then joined Barcelona where he had enjoyed so much success as a player. With Lionel Messi and Neymar in the team, he soon became unstoppable and in April 2015 he recorded his 42nd win after 50 games as manager – a record streets ahead of others.

That same year he won the treble with the Spanish giants, followed by the double the following year. Enrique took the helm of Spain in 2018, a tenure that ended with the nation being knocked out in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Now it’s Africa’s Untamed MTB Race that has all his attention, and football fans will no doubt be clamouring to get a sight of their hero as he rides the Absa Cape Epic again, this time free of the pressures of international soccer.

The 2023 edition of the Absa Cape Epic takes place over 658km from March 19-26. The Absa Cape Epic is the world’s premier mountain bike stage race. The route changes every year, leading aspiring amateur and professional mountain bikers from around the world through roughly 700km of unspoilt scenery and 15 000m of accumulated climbing, over some of the most magnificent mountain passes in Western Cape in South Africa.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

