I have not retired from soccer, says Siphiwe Tshabalala

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala is still training hard and has not retired from the game, he said during the announcement of new 2023 Nedbank Cup ambassadors on Thursday.

Speaking in Konka, a nightclub in Soweto known for its expensive bottles, A-list celebrities and top DJs, Tshabalala said the reason he is not playing is because he is not desperate and does not want to join any team.

Tshabalala was unveiled as one of the ambassadors alongside other football legends Daine Klate, Teko Modise and Stanton Fredericks.

“I am at a level where I can say I want to go and play here. I would not want to play for the sake of playing,” Tshabalala said.

“I am not in a situation where I take everything that comes my way. I am not desperate. When I retire, I will tell you.

“I am still training, a lot, and I still play matches once a week. I am very active and still fit to play. I still love football and love playing the sport.”

He said he never liked coaching, stating that he would rather opt for a role in administration than aspiring to become a coach.

Tshabalala, who scored the historic first goal for the national soccer team at the Fifa World Cup on home soil in 2010, explained that he has been nurturing a foundation he launched a while ago to give back to the community and the beautiful game.

“I am also giving back to football in that platform. I love to give back to the sport that gave me so much in life. I am busy with my foundation in Soweto and we also do programmes across the country.

“Recently, we assisted in KwaZulu-Natal when there were floods and also delivered parcels during the [peak of] Covid-19, where we donated blankets and other essentials.

“We also donate school shoes to kids who come from poor areas.”

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author