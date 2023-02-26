Marumo Gallants eye permanent move to Bloemfontein

Marumo Gallants’ move to Bloemfontein will be permanent rather than temporary.

This paper has it on good authority that Gallants will be known as Marumo Celtic next season.

“It’s either Gallants pay Max Tshabalala R5-million for the name Bloemfontein Celtic or consider another name,” revealed our informant.

“The suggestion at the moment is that they settle for Marumo Celtic.”

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, as Gallants are affectionately known by their fans, are set for a rousing welcome on Tuesday, Sunday World has learned, which sets the tone ahead of the two matches they will play at the Toyota Stadium in March.

Gallants will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup last-16 round on March 2, followed by a league clash against TS Galaxy on March 5 at the same venue.

The club said in a statement that this is a bid to grow its “support base”, but our sources have confirmed that there is more to the move than meets the eye.

The meeting place had not been confirmed at the time of writing, but there had been an application by Bloemfontein Celtic supporters to use the Mangaung Outdoor Sports Center in Kagisanong.

“Siwelele supporters have resolved in a general meeting held on February 16 to rally behind Marumo Gallants and support it as their new home to replace the defunct Bloemfontein Celtic,” according to a communiqué seen by this paper.

“The whole occasion is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 28 2023, to formally introduce the entire team to the supporters.”

The Mangaung municipality, however, has not granted permission for the use of the venue at the time of going to print.

Gallants are searching for a permanent home following their fallout with the Polokwane municipality, and despite the denials that they may change the name and relocate permanently, it is understood that it is a matter of time before the official announcement.

Club boss Abram Sello has been evasive on the issue, and could not be reached for comment despite numerous calls.

Early in December 2022, Sello denied claims that his club plans to move to Bloemfontein, after a letter was read during a Celtic supporters meeting that Gallants plan the move.

Meanwhile, another Limpopo club, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, will play the rest of their home games this season in Bloemfontein.

