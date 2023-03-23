Mbazo praises Benni and Mosimane for excellent work

Retired and former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron “Mbazo” Mokoena is happy with the fantastic job that his former teammate Benni McCarthy is doing at EPL club Manchester United.

McCarthy is the coach for the forward players at the Red Devils and he has been getting rave reviews for the turn around that the club has seen – especially with talisman Marcus Rashford who is scoring goals like it’s going out of fashion.

The two have known each other since they were junior national team players and formed a formidable friendship that is still going strong even now. They played with each other at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000. They both played for Ajax Amsterdam and reunited and Blackburn Rovers in the English Premier League.

“I am happy for Benni. It’s about time we showed people that we have played the game and that we have studied the game and now it’s time to plough back. The fact that he came back to South Africa adds to his credentials. He did well as a coach here, I talking about the positives. At Cape Town City he won trophies, he also did well at AmaZulu and for him to get that international exposure as a coach it is brilliant and it tells people that SA has what it takes in terms of coaching,” said Mokoena.

“We must also mention Pitso Mosimane as well – he is a well-established and recognised coach. So, its good for our coaches and they are flying our flag high – it’s good for Benni and good for the country. There is still room for improvement, but the fact that he is there it is great. Quinton Fortune is there as well, we now have three coaches abroad and this is a motivational factor – the others who are keen to become coaches must just get coaching qualifications so that they are also able to move abroad,” Mokoena added.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author