Narrow victory by Mosimane’s Al Ahli keeps promotion hopes alive

Pitso Mosimane is keeping the Al Ahli Saudi promotion dream alive after producing yet another narrow 1-0 victory over seventh-placed Jeddah Club on Wednesday evening.

The award-winning South African-born coach and his charges are now level on 49 points with log leaders Al Hazem, who are ahead with a better goal difference in the first division.

It was a tight affair at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, as a 51st minute goal by January signing Modou Barrow was enough to secure maximum points and maintain Al-Ahli’s pole position for the league title.

Mosimane has now produced 11 wins, six draws and one defeat since joining the Saudi Arabian side in September 2022.

The victory means the Royal have now won eight out of nine matches. They have it all to play for with 11 games to go.

Al Ahli are back in action on Tuesday when they visit relegation-threatened Najran.

