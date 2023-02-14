PSL club fined for muthi and threats

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) team manager Mukomafhedzi Lavhaselani was found guilty of misconduct and was punished with a three-match suspension and a fine after he verbally abused match officials.

TTM are campaigning in the first division of SA football.

Lavhaselani also threatened to bewitch one of the referees and went on to take samples of the soil of the ground on which the said match official walked. The referees were Xola Sitela who was assisted by linesmen Athuxolo Madela and Tumi Mohlala.

Last month, TTM conceded a last minute goal in the heated Limpopo derby against Venda Football Academy at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

Tshakuma was ordered to pay R50 000 while Lavhaselani will have to fork out R40 000 for his transgression.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu announced: “I can confirm that the disciplinary committee of the league adjudicated over a hearing in which Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club and (their team manager) Mukomafhedzi Lavhaselani, respectively, as the first and second respondents appeared to answer to three counts of misconduct,” Majavu said.

“In a match between themselves and Venda Football Academy, the second respondent, Mr Lavhaselani, verbally abused the match officials and used unpalatable language towards them. He further threatened them with violence and also threatened to bewitch the affected match official.

“To make it worse, he further took samples of the soil of the ground on which that match official walked for purposes of muthi. Further, the spectators of the first respondent, TTM, also pelted missiles in the direction of the match officials as they were being escorted to safety by the security officials.” Majavu added:

“Upon receipt of the charge sheet which I preferred against them, their legal representative indicated that they will be pleading guilty as charged. That was followed up with a written plea, which was put formally before the disciplinary committee.

“The prosecutor accepted the plea, which was later converted into a conviction, having been confirmed by their legal representative by the PSL disciplinary committee.”

Majavu said that upon hearing submissions from the league’s prosecutor in aggravation of sanction as well as submissions on behalf of the club and Lavhaselani, the PSL disciplinary committee ruled as follows: “With regard to the first respondent, which is the club, they were fined R100 000 of which R50 000 is suspended on condition that during the12 months reconned from today, they are not found guilty of the same offence.

“With regard to the second respondent, meaning the official of the club, he was fined a monetary amount of R80 000, R40 000 of which is suspended for 12 months on the same conditions,” he explained further.

“Both respondents were further directed to send a written apology to the league as well as the match officials and such apology must be carried on their club’s official website. The league will also upload it on their website, failing which the suspended portion of the monetary sanction would become effective immediately,” added Majavu.

