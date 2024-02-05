‘The Special One’ to enter lion’s den to regain his title

Top South African boxer Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga is on a mission to redeem himself and recapture his IBF light flyweight title.

Nontshinga will have to do it the hard way, going into the lion’s den to face the man who took the title away from him in Monte Carlo, Monaco, in November last year.

The 25-year-old from Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape is currently in Mexico, where he will face Adrian Curiel Dominguez in a rematch on February 16.

But fighting in front of a hostile crowd away from home for a world title will not be anything new for “The Special One”, having done so back in 2022.

It was in the same Mexico that Nontshinga captured the world title in September 2022 by defeating Hector Flores by a split points decision.

And now, the reigning South African Boxer of the Year will look to reproduce that performance as he bids to become a two-time IBF light flyweight world champion.

“The aim is to take over my division, I’m still young and I’m still fresh and I still believe in my capabilities,” said a determined Nontshinga.

“I know I’m still growing in the game and every time you see me, you better know that I have changed completely and that I have improved from my previous fight.

“I haven’t even reached my prime yet. So yes, I’m looking forward to it. I want to fight big names and the best so that I can be a Hall of Famer one day. I want to pave the way for other young kids back home.”

Nontshinga will be encouraged by Jackson “M3” Chauke, who defeated Kaisy Khademi last week to clinch the vacant IBO flyweight world title.

