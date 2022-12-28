Stage 4 loadshedding implemented with immediate effect

The Christmas grace was short-lived as Mzansi was hit with immediate Stage 4 blackouts by Eskom on Wednesday afternoon.

Eskom said this was due to a breakdown of four generating units and delays in returning some units to service.

Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented until 5am on Thursday, when Stage 3 follows until 4pm daily.

Eskom said this schedule would continue until further notice.

