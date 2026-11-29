The Public Protector has registered a complaint over a R16-million Mpumalanga land deal after the High Court found that a government-appointed attorney misappropriated the purchase price, leaving the province liable for another payment.

The Department of Human Settlements has revealed that its forensic investigation found that attorney Meshack Thembinkosi Silinda withdrew money at a rate of approximately R1-million a day until he depleted the funds.

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The department said SARS had contradicted Silinda’s explanation that it had seized the money.

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Forensic investigator Calvin Rafadi referred the land transaction to the Public Protector, Legal Practice Council and law-enforcement bodies on November 17, 2026.

Records show the Public Protector’s office confirmed it had registered a complaint and was assessing the information submitted.

Details of the dispute

The dispute centres on portions of Farm Van Oudshoornstroom 261 IT. On March 24, 2020, the department, Msukaligwa municipality and Boutina (Pty) Ltd entered into a deed of sale for R16-million.

The department appointed Silinda’s firm to handle the transfer. Two days later, it paid the entire purchase price into the firm’s business account.

Under the agreement, Silinda had to hold the funds in trust until registration of transfer, then pay Boutina. The municipality obtained ownership on May 20, 2021. Boutina received nothing.

‘Silinda no longer has the money’

In his October 2022 judgment, Acting Judge Hendrickus Roelofse recounted a meeting between Silinda and Boutina director Marius Deon Mostert. The attorney confirmed that the money had reached his business account and “that Silinda no longer has the money”.

The department argued that paying its conveyancer discharged its obligation. Its court papers questioned why Boutina wanted government to “dip again into the public purse” for R16-million it had paid.

The judge disagreed.

“The payment did not reach Boutina because Silinda, who was the department’s agent, misappropriated the money,” the judgment states. “The department remains indebted to Boutina.”

Department and law firm jointly liable

The court held the department and the law firm jointly and severally liable for

R16-million, with interest at 7% annually from May 21, 2021 and legal costs.

Departmental spokesperson Freddy Ngobe confirmed the court order but did not say whether the department had subsequently paid Boutina.

Rafadi’s August 2023 forensic report refers to a claim that SARS deducted money from Silinda’s accounts.

SARS clarification

Ngobe said the department independently sought clarification from SARS.

“SARS furnished written confirmation contradicting the conveyancer’s explanation,” he said. SARS denied debiting the account for the R16-million.

The department’s forensic investigation found that Silinda had “systematically withdrawn funds from the relevant bank account”, reportedly at about

R1-million a day.

Ngobe defended officials who authorised payment into the business account, saying

Silinda’s invoice reflected the only account his firm had registered on the Central

Supplier Database.

“Significantly, the conveyancing firm had not uploaded its trust account details onto the CSD,” he said.

Ngobe said Silinda had previously handled larger transactions satisfactorily. The department’s assessment had “not established any wrongdoing” by the officials who processed the payment.

Ngobe said the department had relied on a practising attorney who held a Fidelity Fund Certificate at the time.

Recovery judgment

Ngobe confirmed that the department obtained a recovery judgment against both the firm and Silinda personally. It also secured a liquidation order against the firm.

The Master of the High Court has since appointed a liquidator.

The department is pursuing a R5-million claim through the Legal Practitioners Fidelity Fund, but Ngobe stressed that this did not represent money recovered.

Criminal case

The department opened a criminal case against Silinda at Nelspruit police station on July 27, 2023. Ngobe said the matter remained under investigation.

“The Department remains committed to pursuing all available legal avenues to recover the outstanding funds,” he said.

Silinda told Sunday World on Friday that he was not in a position to provide full details. However, he confirmed that he had long been struck off the roll of legal practitioners.