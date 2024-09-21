State gunning for construction mafia-linked KZN politicians

There’s nowhere to run for unscrupulous government employees and politicians who are using the so-called construction mafias to extort money from lucrative infrastructure projects.

The stern warning was issued during an oversight visit at Umlazi township based Menzi High School/. The school is known for its outstanding matric pass rate. For the past 11 years the school has achieved a 100% pass rate.

“We request the public or anyone with knowledge of some of the politicians and any of our staff who are involved the construction mafia to come forward. It is a serious issue which will be investigated,” said KZN MEC for public works and infrastructure Martin Meyer.

He also said his department was now conducting an audit. It is aimed at finding out whether there are any politicians who are doing business with the state.

Getting rid of rogue elements within government

“We are serious about getting rid of rogue elements within our ranks. The department has reiterated that we will work and support legit business formations and emerging contractors. But we won’t be working with criminals and people who disrupt construction projects,” he said.

A delegation from the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) accompanied by members of the portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure descended onto the school to monitor progress on R37-million upgrade. The project commenced in 2022 and faced several interruptions from amadelangokubona. It is a known business forum notorious for using scare and fear tactics to acquire state contracts. In one instance, the main contractor at the school found a bullet in his vehicle.

Some security personnel killed

Security guards who were hired to safeguard the site and building material were also killed. Some of the members of the grouping subsequently turned against each. They started fingering senior politicians in the province. These were said to be key movers in the plot to destablise the construction sector. They claimed the politicians had told them to demand a 30% stake in all the projects and give them their share.

Wonder Jaca, secretary of the Black Business Federation (BBF), lamented that government was the problem.

“We are not criminals. We want participation in the mainstream economy in the right way. And we are registered. We have a constitution and a membership,” Jaca told the NCOP delegation.

He explained that as BBF, they had always been on the side of the law. But the government has not always been forthcoming. He said government has always been secretive about how much had been allocated for sub-contractors in the project.

“We are happy that the new MEC has an open door policy and he has engaged us constantly. Another huge problem is that government has failed to recognise and regulate the business forums. Any Tom, Dick and Harry can wake up one day mobilise his friends and call themselves a business forum,” Jaca said.

NCOP oversight

Former eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the culprits must be nabbed. Those who disrupt projects should be litigated to pay the escalating costs of the projects, as a deterrent. Kaunda has since been deployed to the NCOP.

“They should not be left off the hook. A clear message must be sent that anyone who disrupts government projects will pay dearly,” said Kaunda.

Some upgrades to the school include 13 state-of-the-art classrooms, an assembly area, kitchen and an amphitheatre.

The NCOP crisscrossed the province to monitor stalled projects. It also interviewed residents on the status of service delivery in their areas. They will report back to parliament.

