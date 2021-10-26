Stats SA to conduct Census 2022 in 100 Days

Johannesburg – Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will undertake the fourth population and housing census, census 2022, from 2 February 2022.

In a statement, Stats SA said approximately 165 000 temporary field staff from across the country will be recruited for fieldwork activities that include data collection, clerical, administrative, and other roles.

Registrations to the Stats SA Recruitment data are now open and will close at the end of 2021.

“This is a key milestone as we finalise our plans for Census 2022. We will be recruiting temporary field staff, dissect the country into enumeration areas, train fieldworkers, and roll out a public awareness campaign,” said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke.

Stats SA has also confirmed in the statement that the 2020 Round of Population and Housing Censuses has been approved by the Statistical Commission at its 46th session, however, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the census had to be postponed to February 2022.

They were given the green light by the Stats Council and the Census Advisory Committee to go ahead with Census 2022 and as such, build-up activities will be in full swing over the next 100 days.

“The impact of COVID-19 is still with us, but we will follow all the regulations and observe all the safety protocols, starting with recruitment and training of field staff in the lead up to Census 2022,” said Maluleke.

“We are mindful of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic will drag on into 2022, and we are taking every precaution on our part to ensure everyone’s safety,” the Statistician-General added.

To register on the database, South Africans are advised to visit www.statssa.gov.za/hr.

“No payment is required to register for employment opportunities at Stats SA,” the statement read.

In 100 days, @StatsSA will be conducting the #Census2022. This will be the first digital population count in the country. The night of 2 Feb 2022 will be the reference point on which everyone within the borders of SA will #GetCounted. More info here: https://t.co/UBRoOaaxoO pic.twitter.com/33IeiSqfo4 — Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke (@SGMaluleke) October 25, 2021

Nompilo Zulu